It was another bad economic report for March as inflation rose an additional 8.5% in the past year, fueled mostly by food and gas prices.

The bad news is not really news at all for people living here in Erie.

Gerry Urbaniak doesn’t need a government report to know that nothing is cheap these days.

“Everything is up. Beef prices, pork prices, chickens, our cartons are higher, our wrapping materials are higher, everything that we use is higher,” said Gerry Urbaniak, Urbaniak Brothers Market.

For smaller places like Urbaniak’s, it’s a double economic whammy. Not only are there short supplies of goods, but everything costs more.

Urbaniak keeps in close touch with his customers to do what he can to meet their needs, not only in choices, but in amounts.

“The assortment I still buy pretty much about the same, but the amounts of certain things I’ve probably pay more attention to that, and pricing for sure. It’s like my grocery bill or what I’m paying for that is certainly higher,” said Rochelle Krowinski, Shopper.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Urbaniak believes that there will be an uptick in grocery buying for Easter. This is a holiday gift that many grocers will gratefully accept.