Local meat market sees the impact from the national meat inflation

With three big holidays coming up, one local market is feeling the national meat inflation.

Co-Owner of Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meats, Gerry Urbaniak, saw the early signs of meat prices spiking in early February.

Urbaniak said that the prices continue to increase during the summer holidays and he sees less popular items increase by 15%.

Meanwhile prices in popular items, including rybe ribs and filet mignon, are increasing at 45%.

Erie’s known meat market sympathizes with customers on the meat inflation, but Urbaniak’s said that it is out of their control.

“What we’re experiencing now is something that we’ve not seen in a long, long time, and that is prices that are completely out of control and out of our hands to change. So we’ve got to pass those prices along to everybody. We have no choice,” said Gerry Urbaniak, Co-Owner of Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meat.

Urbaniak is confident that the spike in meat prices will go down soon.

