Local mechanics dealing with national shortages as winter weather season begins

It’s change your tires to snow tire season, yet that might be a challenge for both consumers and mechanics. The surge of national shortages could be an obstacle for everyone.

It may be the time to change your tires, but for you and mechanics like and Bob Edmonds, replacing tires in the COVID-19 era can be a headache.

“I was talking customers right from the beginning to actually start looking for snow tires at that point in time. I had a feeling there was going to be a shortage and it’s been tough for winter tires, especially,” said Bob Edmonds, Owner of Edmonds Auto Service & Repair LLC.

The storage of everything has cost some hard money-making decisions.

“Finding brake rotors are tough. The prices on those really went up again, I couldn’t believe that, probably an average of $5 to $6 to each,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds said not only has finding parts for a car been difficult.

“Trying to find somebody here and nobody wants to come in. Nobody wants to work,” Edmonds said.

“It’s really hard to find the right employees right now, especially in this industry,” said Michael Lytle, Owner of Westlake Auto Repair.

“If I had the employees, I can expand and do a little more. I just don’t have the help that I need right now.” Edmonds said.

