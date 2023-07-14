The FDA is making history by approving the first ever nonprescription daily oral contraceptive.

According to the FDA, almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended.

The agency said this nonprescription pill may reduce that number.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter birth control pill Thursday.

According to their website, the tablet is called “Opill” and is the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription.

“This is actually exciting for a lot of people around the country, because it gives women and people who need contraception more options and more access,” said Dr. Ellen Hancox, a board certified OB/GYN at AHN.

Price and availability for Opill has not been released, the administration said it will be determined by the manufacturer.

“Birth control has lots of uses actually. Not all of them are just for preventing pregnancy. It can make periods lighter, it can help with mood changes around menstrual cycles, it can help with pelvic pain,” Dr. Hancox said.

A pharmacist from Darling’s Pharmacy tells us birth control either has progesterone or progesterone with estrogen. She said Opill is progesterone only, which is better for most people because it has fewer risks.

“That’s beneficial because the estrogen component does have more side effects and not as many people are able to take that,” said Ciarra Bodnar, a pharmacist at Darling’s Pharmacy.

Bodnar said the FDA approved pill must be taken at the same time every day. If you’re unable to do that, the pill might not be for you.

“If you miss a dose then they say you should use a backup method. That would either be abstaining from sexual intercourse or using a condom. That will last about two days that you would have to do, then the full effects of the pill go back to normal,” Bodnar said

“Sometimes it can be hard to get in with a doctor or with a gynecologist. Now this is true in some urban areas, it’s true in rural areas, it can be true in lots of places,” Dr. Hancox explained. “Having access to make your own choices is always a good thing.”

For more information on contraception and to find out if this pill is right for you, you can visit the FDA website here.