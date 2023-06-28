Local hospitals have seen an influx in patients due to the poor air quality.

As the DEP Declares Code Red, it’s evident that the most important thing to keep in mind is safety.

Being in Code Red is a unique time as many doctors said it’s never been this substandard in our region before.

This is due to the smoke from the wildfires that are burning in Canada. It’s expected to impact air quality through Friday, with possible relief this weekend.

Erin Rodriguez, a nurse practitioner from LECOM, said that these conditions can cause long-term effects, especially for sensitive patients.

“Along with those air pollutants, there are fine droplets that you can be ingesting. When those enter the lungs, they’re certainly an irritant so it can cause some inflammation and those with heart conditions anything that affects the lungs and affects the heart,” she said.

Rodriguez, along with the medical director of the UPMC Medical Department, added that she has seen an influx of patients with respiratory distress.

“I’ve seen a reading as high as 215 on the air quality index. It’s certainly much, much higher than we’ve seen before and puts us in the purple category. And that even puts health people at some risk,” said Dr. Chris Cammarata, medical director of UPMC medical department.

Cammarata said sometimes an event like this uncovers an underlying disease that patients didn’t know they had.

“That long-time smoker who doesn’t realize they have emphysema. This is enough to put them in trouble and we are seeing those types of patients for sure,” Dr. Cammarata said.

From Presque Isle State Park to Presque Isle Downs, activities have been canceled due to poor air quality.

“I would definitely keep the windows closed, and cancel outdoor activities as much as possible. All of your outside things can usually wait a day or two until we get out of that red zone and even out of the orange zone. I would like everyone to kind of stay inside to say save,” Rodriguez went on to say.

You can check out our full list of cancellations and postponements here.