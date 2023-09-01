Suicide was responsible for more than 48,000 deaths in 2021, and according to the CDC, the number of people who think about or attempt it is even higher.

It’s never easy to bring up the subject of suicide, but raising awareness can save the lives of the people you love most.

Whether it effects you immediately or not, the problem of suicide is here and very present. September is Suicide Prevention Month and is something that affects people of all ages.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter what situation you’re going through or even what your response is to that situation. You could find yourself at a place where you are the person with thoughts of suicide,” said Zack Cathcart, clinical educator at Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.

With the thousands of suicides that happen across the country every year, spreading awareness to the resources available is the first step to getting help.

One local resource is UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor. The center outreaches to the community and helps families or individuals that are in crisis.

“We’ve met with people at gas stations and stores, in their homes, wherever they need to go. But we also have our office here where people can come in to meet here with us. We have our crisis residential unit. It’s an eight-bed facility, it’s a five-day stay, it’s a step down from the hospital,” Cathcart explained.

Their residential unit is a voluntary program where people can receive psychiatric treatment and have access to group and individual therapy.

The clinical educator said that the first people that those with suicidal thoughts reach out to are usually family or friends.

“Hear them first, be willing to listen, make sure that you’re on the same page and be able to ask directly that you’re talking about suicide. Try to react calmly, and don’t overreact,” Cathcart said.

Cathcart told us their crisis number is open 24 hours a day, along with the national 988 hotline.

“Their situation is unique to them and their story is theirs. But ultimately any of us could find ourselves in this situation at any time, so it’s okay,” Cathcart went on to say.

At 6 p.m. on Friday night, the Perry Square fountain will light up teal and purple, which are the colors of the Suicide Prevention Ribbon. There will also be a tabling event until 8 p.m. with community resources.