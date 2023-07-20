Upcoming seventh grade girls are being introduced to the STEM field. They’re learning about the different career paths of engineering.

Young girls are participating in week-long STEM activities that organizers hope will bring more women into the STEM field.

Wabtec Girls Camp is returning for its 11th year at Penn State Behrend to introduce middle school girls to career opportunities in the field of engineering.

“Science technology engineering and math and just kind of show them all the different kind of career options that are out there we’ve partnered with Wabtec so a lot of their engineering female engineers are here,” Melanie Ford, director of Youth Education Outreach at Penn State Behrend.

Ford said the students are participating in 20 hands-on activities.

“They’re looking at chemical reactions so we’re playing with slime because who doesn’t want to play with slime they’re learning about robotics and programming and things like that playing around with physics a little bit with roller coasters,” Ford said.

One instructor who previously attended a similar STEM camp said she’s excited to introduce the girls to the possibilities within the field of engineering.

“Girls’ STEM opportunities weren’t always there for us and so it’s really nice to pass that forward and get other girls excited about the STEM,” said Christine Patterson, an intern for Wabtec Corporation.

Patterson told us what she is excited for during this year’s camp.

“The activity they’re working on right now building the roller coaster it’s so much fun and it’s fun and it works on so many different skills you get to troubleshoot you get to design manufacture it works on all of it,” Patterson said.

One student reacted to the camp and said she would recommend it to anyone.

“I think these are great opportunities. I really like them, I’ve been looking forward to this camp all year so and it’s definitely worth the hype,” said Ayla Rhodes, Wabtec Girls Camp participant.

Ford said she hopes when the students see a car or locomotive — that students see it a bit differently as a result of the camp.