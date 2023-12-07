More than 400 students from our community made their way to Mercyhurst University to learn more about the life of a college student-athlete.

The group, made up of students between fourth and eighth grade, took a tour of the campus and got a look at popular majors such as cybersecurity and athletic training.

The kids learned about what it’s like to be an athlete at a university, and after the tour, the group met with the women’s basketball team before their game against Tiffin.

“We’re happy to be able to share our campus and have young students get interested in college at a young age and see what the Mercyhurst college campus has to offer. A lot of times you drive by the campus on 38th Street and you don’t realize what’s going on inside and how wonderful our faculty are and our beautiful venues,” said Joe Spano, athletic director for Mercyhurst University.

The young student-athletes are encouraged to strive for success on and off the court.