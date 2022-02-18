Local monument makers deal with shortages

Engraving a headstone takes more than a hammer and a chisel.

Sandblast stencil products are in short supply after one of the main manufacturers has stopped producing them, which created a backlog for other smaller companies.

“A lot of times when you have a little waste and we weren’t having any waste. We started using some older stencil that had gone bad, but we were able to work around that and just maximize what little we had left,” said David Geiger, general manager at Geiger & Sons of Erie.

“It’s hard. It’s hard for the customers because they pay a lot of money,” said Ben Burton, field and production at Ericson Memorial Studios. “There’s a lot of emotion that comes into this product, especially from the customers. It’s not like you’re going to Walmart to get food or a different product.”

Like companies all over, Geiger & Sons and Ericson Memorial Studios had no choice but to raise prices to combat the increasing shipping costs.

“Something that used to cost $50 is now $400 or $500. It’s crazy how much it has increased for something that is still the same,” Burton said.

“We are looking at some new pricing coming in right now, waiting on a few of our suppliers. Unfortunately like everybody else, the prices are going up,” Geiger said.

Geiger says he expects the issue to affect the industry for the next couple years.