Local mothers to host toy drive helping family after Erie woman’s death in November

One Erie woman’s death before the holidays sparked community outreach to help her children that were left behind.

33-year old Rhonda Glover was murdered on East 13th Street in November, leaving behind six children.

Two moms posted a simple Facebook post before it went viral around the Erie community to try and help Glover’s children. One local company donating a place to stay on Christmas Eve.

The Toy Drive is next Saturday December 11th at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School from noon until 3:00 p.m.

