Local municipalities evaluated on disaster preparedness by the state

Different municipalities are coming together to figure out how to better improve emergency management.

Erie, Fairview, Lawrence Park, Millcreek, Summit, and Wesleyville were each evaluated on disaster preparedness by the state.

During today’s discussion, each of the leaders heard some of the results, along with different ideas on how to move forward with working together on sharing resources.

They began the conversation of how to create a collaboration if a disaster were to happen, who would provide what, and what the protocol could be to call another municipality for help.

It was agreed that the leaders, along with emergency responders, would all meet within the next 30 days.