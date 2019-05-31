Local music store celebrates landmark anniversary

Local Erie music store hits landmark anniversary. Dick Bullings World of Music celebrates 65 years of business.

Michael Mclaughlin, co-owner of World of Music, says the success of their business is due to the customers. “In my first couple of years here I always joked with my customers that I knew well that I can’t wait until your kids get older and get credit cards. Well they have them now, and they still come back so its awesome,” said, McLaughlin.

Familiar faces brings special traditions for those with music lessons.

“My teaching staff, some of those guys have been here since they were kids. You know I think it’s the people that work here I think that’s what keep bringing people back,”said McLaughlin. “For lessons and much more, owners say they believe there are a couple of things that keep bringing people back.”

The store offers a sense of community connection for residents of Erie.

“This is kind of like the Cheers bar in a way, we usually know your name, so that’s what I think makes us different, said Laughlin.” “I love to see the continuity, you know I knew you as a child and now I see you raising your children. I think that’s pretty special, you don’t see a lot of businesses or opportunities in life to make those connections.”

Current owners are both daughters and a son-in-law of the original owner. They took over the business 35 years ago.