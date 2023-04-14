A local non-profit that serves as a platform for the community will now have to figure out how to continue its mission while dealing with a tax hike.

A couple of days ago, the Jefferson Education Society received news that the society lost their tax-exempt status.

This set back is a test for the society, but they plan to continue forward and keep their mission alive.

“I think it goes back to like 2014 when we purchased the building. We’ve been looking for a resolution to this thing,” said Ferki Ferati, president of the Jefferson Educational society.

The nonprofit organization presented their case in front of Judge David G. Ridge and the president said that the judge ruled against them.

Moving forward, the board is planning to get together to study the case and decide where to go from there.

“How do we get organization to be at a place where we can get a tax exemption,” Ferati said. “At the end of the day this is a board discussion, and we like it that way.”

“This is a complex issue because many people believe that non-profits don’t pay any taxes and, in some cases, we do pay property taxes, we pay payroll taxes,” said Karen Bilowith, president & CEO of the Erie Community Foundation.

The Erie Community Foundation partners with the Jefferson Education Society for many activities and events.

“From our perspective, they meet the charitable purpose they provide education and civic engagement opportunities in our community,” Bilowith went on to say.

While this ruling presents a challenge for the society, Feriti said this will not change their mission for the long run.

“We have worked with many of the taxing bodies and many different issues. We think we’re a community asset, but the law is the law, and we’ll discuss that with the board and what we’re going to do next,” Ferati explained.

The society has a global summit coming up this November that features many nationally known names and plans to continue their jobs with the event.

This case is not going to deter the society from fulfilling their mission.