We learn more about a non-profit that is connecting veterans with a special trip over Lake Erie.

Last year we told you about a non-profit called Flying for Veterans. It’s an organization that gives veterans the opportunity to fly over Lake Erie for free.

So far, they have done 11 flights for veterans. They depart from fundamentals flight training on Asbury Road.

The creator of the non-profit said while the flight school has donated funding for some of the flights, they are hoping for more funding to continue their mission.

“The response of the people who do go on flights is really great and the comradery between a veteran in the cockpit and another veteran is really the unsung hero of the whole thing. That turns out to be the part that most people common on the most you know getting to spend time with another veteran,” said Brian McCauley of Flying for Veterans.

An event to raise money for those flights was held at Erie Ale Works. Its fundraiser called Benevolent Beers ran from 5:30 to 8:00 Thursday night.