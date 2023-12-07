The Erie City Mission will soon receive hats and gloves thanks to a group at Lakeshore Community Services.

They collected mittens, gloves, hats, socks and other winter necessities to donate to the City Mission. The clothing will be given to those in need during the lunch hour at the mission located at 1017 French St.

One program specialist said they hope to make this event a holiday tradition.

“We were pretty successful, so we’ll probably do it again next year. There’s always a chance to expand. Right now we just have mittens and socks, but coats are always an option and even other things in the future,” said Michele Briggs, program specialist at Lakeshore Community Services.

Lakeshore Community Services is a non-profit that enhances the abilities of people with mental and physical disabilities.