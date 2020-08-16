Local non-profit hosts breakfast with an officer as an attempt to unify the Erie community

A new local non-profit is seeking to unify the community as they hosted a breakfast with an officer event this weekend.

Breakfast with an officer was a free, family friendly event that was open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon just outside the Tipsy Bean in Downtown Erie.

Police officers from the City of Erie as well as Pennsylvania State Police showed up to this event to meet members of the community.

The non-profit called Career and Dreams created this event in order to provide officers and local leaders the opportunity to be more visable within the community

The founder of Career and Dreams said that this was the first of many events that will attempt to unify the City of Erie.

“We talked to the kids. We explain to them that there’s bad people, there’s good people. Just like people make mistakes, police make mistakes. We need time to give everybody a chance to fix the situation and come together,” said Tywonn Taylor, Founder of Career and Dreams.

