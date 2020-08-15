Local non-profit hosts Breakfast with an Officer to unify the community

A new local non-profit is seeking to unify the community while hosting a breakfast with an officer event on Saturday morning.

Breakfast with an officer is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public from 10 a.m. until noon. This event is located outside of the Tipsy Bean in Downtown Erie.

Officers from the City of Erie Police along with the State Police showed up to meet the members of the community.

The non-profit Career and Dreams created the event to provide officers and local leaders the opportunity to be more visible within the community.

The founder of Career and Dreams said that this is the first of many events that will attempt to unify the City of Erie.

“We talked with the kids. We explain to them there’s bad people, there’s good people. Just like people make mistakes, police make mistakes. We need time to give everybody a chance to fix the situation and come together,” said Tywonn Taylor, Founder of Career and Dreams.

