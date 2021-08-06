Local non-profits gear up for Erie Gives Day on Tuesday

August 10th is the day to give back. The Community Foundation has selected more than 400 non-profits to support.

One of them is All Aboard Erie, which hopes to get Congress’s attention to create a rail system along the lakeshore corridor to promote economic development.

“The resources that we’re seeking is kind of seed money, so that we can really start to work with these agencies to start building a case to fund Passenger Rail,” said Michael Fuhrman, executive director of All Aboard Erie.

Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods, said Erie Gives Day ensures that nature spaces like Asbury continue to be available to the public.

“We offer a lot of programming and a lot of access for people that is completely free and open to the public,” Farrar said. “Erie Gives Day donations keep that free so its really accessible for everyone.”

The Booker T. Washington Center is another organization working to increase accessibility for the Erie community.

“As we’ve been going through this pandemic,” said Shantel Hilliard, associate director of the Center, “we’ve really been stressing public health and providing testing and counseling and all of those specific things in order to make sure that our community is aware of the services that can help.”

Representatives from the Perry Square Alliance say they want to continue to spread holiday joy this winter with funding from Erie Gives Day.

“We’re getting a lighted fountain topper for east Perry Square,” said Alliance board member John Buchna. “An actual topper will sit a top the fountain in the Perry Square, bringing more joy, more lightness. It’s a great opportunity for the community to enjoy.”

Erie Gives Day is this Tuesday, Aug. 10th.

