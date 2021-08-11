Local non profits speak out about high donation results from Erie Gives Day

Erie Gives Day raised more than seven million dollars for local non profits this year.

We spoke with representatives from non profits that raised more than $100,000 about how they engage their donors.

$100,000 can do a lot for a non profit. For many it makes the work they do possible.

The Erie Philharmonic received a record breaking number of donations amounting to about $140,000.

“This funding at the beginning of our season really helps ensure that all the music is going to continue with the outdoor free concerts were doing, coming back to the Warner Theatre in December. Having this funding now is a life blood for the orchestra,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

Weiser said that each of the free summer concerts costs the Philharmonic upwards of $5,000. He said that these concerts are their best opportunity to fundraise.

“When we do these outdoor summer concerts, we simply let everyone know that the best way to keep these free events happening is to help remember and support the Philharmonic,” said Weiser.

The strategy of another non profit has evolved every year to include a multi media approach.

“First it was radio, then TV, print advertisements. We do mailing to peoples homes about a month prior,” said Erin Layden, Erie City Mission.

Layden said that not a lot of money is put towards this marketing, however more than $100,000 raised make it worth it.

“They use every single dollar that they raise just to keep our food programs going. It allows us to continue to do what we do and that’s serve our city,” said Layden.

