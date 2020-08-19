Local non-profits struggling to find and keep volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic

Non-profit organizations rely on volunteers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many who would normally be ready and willing to help are staying home.

“Every day, we do rely on volunteers. Without volunteers, Meals on Wheels would not happen.” said Wendy Wallace, Meals on Wheels Erie.

Meals on Wheels Erie is looking for volunteers for both its shopping and meal delivery programs.

“We have had challenges locating volunteers throughout the pandemic. We have been very, very lucky to find people that may be out of work for a little bit and had some time to contribute to a good cause.” Wallace said.

They also lost some regular volunteers.

“Some of them had to step back because they may be seniors themselves and they needed to take into account their own health issues.” Wallace said.

Unlike Meals on Wheels, not all local non-profits are struggling to find volunteers.

Erie Free Store on Elmwood Avenue gives clothing and household items to the needy. They re-opened in June and are bucking the trend with a strong base of volunteers.

“We have regular volunteers who have been really helpful with our COVID-19 planning and who are really ready to get back to weekly operation.” said Breanna Adams, Coordinator at the Erie Free Store.

If you would like to help Meals on Wheels or other non-profits looking for volunteers, you can find more information by clicking Meals on Wheels or The Erie Free Store.