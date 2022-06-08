One local nonprofit has a new tool that makes sure food doesn’t get wasted and end up in the landfill.

Here is more on the new mobile app that is being described as the “Uber” of food rescue.

Lake Erie Food Rescue Publicity launched “The Food Rescue Hero App” that will help tackle both food waste and hunger in Erie County.

The app uses volunteers to pick up food from local donors that might otherwise end up in the dumpster.

That food is then taken to nonprofits that help people who are struggling with hunger.

“It organizes the volunteers, and organizes the rescues step by step so it’s easy to follow, has GPS, and it provides immediate outcomes,” said Kevin McCaslin, CEO of Lake Erie Food Rescue.

McCaslin said that the app is really easy way to help the Erie community.

“If you are near the store, or are at the store, or near one of the facilities were the food is ready to be picked up. You just swipe the app and off you go,” said McCaslin.

Right now they have several community partners including LECOM Senior Living Center, Mercy Center for Women and Community Shelter Services.

“It’s wonderful that the community wants to help provide their extra food or food that they can no longer use anymore, and it’s wonderful that they can easily connect with us so that we can hurry up and get that food before it goes bad,” said Lisa Boyd, Community Shelter Services.

Donations are also helping them cut down on their food bills.

“We serve about 50 people here and sometimes with out upstairs residents and our single resident occupancy we also help to feed them also because they are very low income,” said Boyd.

Nationally, up to 40% of the food produced in the United States goes to waste, and about one in six Americans go hungry every month.