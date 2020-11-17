Local nonprofits help reunite a family with their lost dog while visiting Erie

A lost dog soon found his way back to his family after the help of two local nonprofits.

Yoselin Person was live in the newsroom to tell us more.

4-year-old Max took off from his family, but thanks to the help of the Erie Animal Network and others, he is back home.

“We got Tasha in the car and then I was like where’s Max?? You see max is a big dog. How do you miss him?” said Pattie Bessetti, mother, Max.

Coming all the way from California, Pattie and her family were visiting Erie to attend her mother’s funeral. They were staying at Motel 6 on I-90 with their two four legged kids.

As the family began to pack up to head back all the way to the west coast, they noticed Max seemed to be a bit quiet, he seemed to be unnoticed. That’s when Pattie and her family realized Max slipped away.

“So we were in a complete panic and we just ran around screaming for him. We’ve reached out to all of the businesses in the area,” said Bessetti.

Pattie says she called state police and they suggested to check the Erie Animal Network Facebook page.

“I sent them a message with a picture of Max saying where we lost him, what happened, explained that we weren’t from the area and he didn’t know his way around,” said Bessetti.

Max’s dad planned to launch a drone to find him.

“I got on the freeway, it’ll be the fattest way of finding him. At that time, at the moment I was putting the drone together,” said Keith Lear, dad, Max.

Then suddenly…

“Maybe two or three minutes later we got a reply back with a picture of him saying is this him? And it was! And oh, my goodness, big relief,” said Bessetti.

Pattie says a woman found Max and took him to the ANNA Shelter.

After several hours trying to find Max, the news that Max’s parents received was…

“It was a big sense of relief. I think I might’ve broken down and cried a little bit. It was a very touchy and sensitive matter for me. It’s my dog. I love my dog,” said Lear.

They’ve donated to the two nonprofit organizations as a thank you for their service.

“I was just so grateful for the Erie Animal Network and the ANNA Shelter,” said Bessetti.

If you may have lost your pet, don’t be afraid to reach out to the Erie Animal Network.