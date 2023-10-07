October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, two organizations came together for a good cause.

The Erie Humane Society partnered with SafeNet to put on their Trails and Tails 5k run. Saturday morning runners, along with their pups, laced up their shoes to run either a 5k or one-mile fun run.

The executive director of SafeNet said this event contributes to their valuable collaborative program that houses pets while they house adults who are in need.

“It’s an amazing partnership. We’re so excited to have it because lots of people who are victims don’t want to leave because their pets are just like family members and if they can’t take them with them, they don’t want to leave them behind to be hurt and so with this partnership the pets can be safe too,” said Robyn Young, executive director of SafeNet.

All of the money raised Saturday will go towards the Humane Society and SafeNet’s joint program ‘Haven 2 Home.’