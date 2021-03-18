Local nurses weigh in on one year since first COVID-19 case reported in Erie

A grim anniversary as Thursday as it is now one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Erie County.

Local health care workers continue to feel the strain of the pandemic as they are day after day taking care of patients battling the coronavirus.

The Chief of Nursing at AHN Saint Vincent, Sallie Piazza, says many nurses are feeling some relief after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed from the beginning of the pandemic is that COVID-19 patients are not able to see loved ones during what can be a very difficult, possibly even fatal time.

“The nurses were the very last person and they were the connection to a world that a patient had. So, it was very, very stressful and it’s still stressful for those patients that are in the hospital because we are having visiting hours, but not in the COVID unit.” Piazza said.

Piazza adding that one positive outcome is that many members of the nursing staff have become stronger and are confident they can take care of any kind of patient.