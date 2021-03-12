Local nursing homes open doors to family members following updated visitation guidance

Erie nursing homes are now opening their doors to family members after the governor asked those homes to update visitation guidelines.

Nursing homes like Sarah Reed Senior Living can allow friends and families to see their loved ones.

The county positivity rate had to go below 10% and have no positive cases from staff and residents in nursing homes in order to open its doors.

Dina Scribner, the director of Sarah Reed Senior Living, says the facility is able to offer each resident two visits with a maximum of two visitors two times a week.

“It has made a huge difference with the spirits of the residents and families that are coming to visit.” Scribner said.

Now, most nursing homes can open their doors for families to see their loved ones.

“They’re very excited to be able to be in the lobby and actually see their loved ones. It’s going really, really well.” said Allen Bonace, President and CEO of St. Mary’s Home of Erie.

Saint Mary’s Home of Erie isn’t allowing visitors inside the rooms. Instead, visitors would see their family in the lobby for 20 minutes with no physical contact allowed.

“Of course, we are doing compassionate visits. If someone is at end of life, we do make different accommodations.” Bonace said.

Both Sarah Reed Senior Living and St. Mary’s Home of Erie encourage families to wear masks when visiting. Both Scribner and Bonace say it has been emotional to see residents with their families after a year of no in-person connection.

“We had a family come in that hadn’t seen their mom in a whole year, so it really makes a difference.” Scribner said.

Although both facilities have different changes in visitations, both Scribner and Bonace say they hope there will be some type of normalcy once more vaccines becomes available.