As more immigrants come to Erie, we took a look at the process of becoming an American citizen.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said he supports documented new Americans settling in the city.

Hundreds of documented immigrants and refugees are coming to Erie each year.

Dylanna Grasinger from the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants of Erie said it’s not an easy process, adding it can take up to 20 years to gain American citizenship.

“We’re talking about individuals who you know are fleeing some sort of persecution, war, who have been in some sort of other camp situation or maybe an urban situation but really this holding pattern overseas until they get into our admissions program,” said Dylanna Grasinger, executive director of the u.s. Committee for refugees and immigrants.

She said many refugees come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

The 1980 Refugee Act makes this possible. It’s a federal program in which people from overseas go through a vetting process and medical screenings in order to be part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions program. She explained their mission.

“Making sure that folks have access to English classes, children are enrolled in school, daycare if they need it in order to be gainfully employed. A great group of employers that we work with that we were able to place folks, landlords in housing, all of this to eventually help folks get on their feet and be able to gain citizenship,” Grasinger explained.

Mayor Joe Schember said he believes documented new Americans make great contributions to the Erie community.

“Immigrants and refugees make Erie a better place, I really believe it because nobody’s willing to as hard a new immigrant or refugee that comes over here and settles in Erie,” Schember said.

Schember said in the last 50 years about 40,000 people have moved out of Erie.

He said each year documented immigrants start new lives, creating new businesses and community events.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year there will be 12 swearing-in ceremonies, where dozens of new Americans will become citizens.