Earlier in October, we reported an advisory from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office on a national issue — a drug called xylazine that’s being mixed with fentanyl.

The Erie County Coroner’s Office reported there have been drugs deaths in our region where xylazine was found in their systems.

While this may have occurred earlier this year, Erie County officials are still warning residents over the danger of xylazine.

It’s a powerful drug originally used to sedate animals including horses and cattle.

“Our average drug death has approximately 11 separate drugs in it. We never have a single drug in our samples. That may include prescription medication, even aspirin,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

According to officials at EmergyCare, Narcan is not effective on individuals using xylazine.