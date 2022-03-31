A local organization is expanding its facility to provide better services.

Harborcreek Youth Services is breaking ground for a unit that will provide children with single bedrooms.

The children are now three to four in a bedroom. The new facility will provide rooms for each child to have a space to call their own and to use for down time throughout the day.

The expansion is also expected to provide services to more children of the state with the addition of the bedrooms.

Staff of Harborcreek Youth Services will also benefit from the new unit.

“They’ll be able to deal with kids that aren’t so volatile because they have some place that they can settle down, so the instruction will be a lot better received by the kids as well,” Gary Borowy, board president, Harborcreek Youth Services.

Construction will begin this week and is projected to be complete in three to four months. The former building will be converted to office space.