Local organization featured in Forbes

One local organization is in the spotlight of a recent Forbes magazine article.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation received recognition by being a recipient of the Opportunity Zone Catalyst Award.

The article highlights the work the EDDC is doing within the development of downtown Erie including the North Park Row Project.

“We want to bring hope, we want to bring a shining star for the community so people could see that and build upon it. We are going to have a great selection of local vendors for the Food Hall all sorts of variety that people can come and pick from and choose, but at the same time we want something the community can be proud of,” said Matt Wachter, vice president, finance and development at EDDC.

The expectation is the Flagship City Food Hall will be complete within the next year.