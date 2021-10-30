Local organization helping those in need as winter months approach

One local organization is helping those in need keep warm as the cold winter months approach.

As the temperature drops in Erie in time for winter months, one organization said that it is the best time to give clothes to those who need it most in Erie County.

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee held an event on October 30th known as Warming Up Erie County.

“We are here to make sure that people stay safe and warm all winter long,” said Kim McCaslin, Associate Vice President of Operations at GECAC.

Staff said that there was a line of around 80 families waiting to receive the donated items such as blankets, boots, coats, and gloves that was all given away in just 30 minutes.

This was the most turn out they have ever seen for their second year of the event.

“Most families showed up this year because I think sometimes I think people are doing fine even if they work a job, but they are still low income,” said McCaslin.

GECAC staff members said that they have heard a lot of feedback from the people that showed up today on how they can improve for the event next year.

“A mental note to start grabbing the blankets. We will have a place to store them and we have even more for them,” said Kim Malone, Director of Senior Center Services at GECAC.

The next event for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee will be the giving tree in early December.

