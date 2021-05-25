Local organization holds vigil in Perry Square on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd

Today is the one year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. One local organization held a vigil to remember his death.

People gathered at Perry Square tonight for a vigil created by Erie Action, an activist group, to remember the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Participants told us they are hoping for a better tomorrow.

The scene at Perry Square was completely different than how it looked this time almost a year ago when the peaceful protest turned into a riot.

Now the community united together for a vigil to commemorate the life of George Floyd.

“I am here to say I stand for justice now and justice for George Floyd,” said Valerie Perkins, Vigil Participant.

“Instead of watching everything going on in television, just come down and participate, be part of it, understand what you are standing up for and believing in a cause. So I think it’s time Erie did that,” said Steve Fonder, Vigil Participant.

A crowd of at least 60 people gathered at Perry Square. Among them were those who also protested against the violence imposed on other cultural communities.

“We are here to celebrate the life of George Floyd and protest against the violence imposed upon our black communities, our Latino, our Asian communities, our indigenous communities,” said Eric Brown, Vigil Participant.

Vigil participants are hoping that a positive change will happen soon.

“I’m just hoping everywhere not just Erie that police departments they get really reevaluated you know. We need the policemen to be policemen not war warriors,” said Mary Jackson, Vigil Participant.

“I’d like to see the change. Police reform, no more hog ties, hobble ties, or whatever they call them real justice and equality,” said Perkins.

People who spoke to us also said to say to stand up for what you believe in and to recognize what is going on in your own backyard.