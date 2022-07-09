One local organization is looking to makes transformational investments in Erie as the city receives federal funds.

The anticipated investments are expected to secure long-term, sustainable, and equitable growth in the area.

The federal funds will allow people to identify projects like infrastructure that involves broadband, housing efforts, or growing small businesses.

The investment will identify 35 separate projects that are expected to work together and provide a transformational effect.

The founder of New Localism Associates told us how the investment will continue to impact Erie’s economy.

“So you’re building on some coalition building and collaboration that already exists, but now you’re putting it to the purpose of maximizing the federal funding,” said Bruce Katz, Founder of New Localism Associates.

Katz said that residents could see projects begin soon that will impact Erie now and in the future.