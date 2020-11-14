Local organization plants trees at Burton Park to help protect the environment

One local organization that is trying to help protect the environment planted trees at Burton Park this afternoon.

The organization known as Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier, also known as L.E.A.F, planted 13 trees in Burton Park.

Their mission was to educate, inspire and empower residents of Northwest Pennsylvania to positively impact the threat of climate change by planting 275,000 trees over the next few years.

They say planting trees is one thing that virtually everyone in the United States can participate in that will directly address the problem of excess carbon in the atmosphere.

The organization is starting a new initiative called “Re-leaf.”

“We are trying to plant one tree for every person in Erie County, approximately. So we are just trying to empower Erie to get outside and plant and beautify their parks and their spaces that might need more trees,” said Jamie Kime, Creative Director of LEAF.

L.E.A.F is holding a drive up event on Sunday November 15th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. over at Frontier Park.

Folks can drive up and receive a tree that you can plant in your own yard.

The organization gets their trees through a grant from the state.