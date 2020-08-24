Local organization recognized nationally for their work to revitalize Erie

Work that is being done to revitalize Erie is being recognized nationally.

Members of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation made way to the White House in order to showcase work that is being done within the opportunity zones.

This comes as the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers featured the projects that are happening in Erie within a report that assess the impact of the opportunity zones.

“The folks at the White House continue to point to Erie as a national success story. While we were the ones that had the opportunity to go down there, we know that there are dozens of people in Erie that have been working on the revitalization of the community, so it was nice for us to be down there, but we were really there on behalf of the entire community,” said John Persinger, Chief Executive Officer of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

For more on the publication, click here.