One local company is teaming up with the Erie SeaWolves to tackle garbage cleanup in one Erie neighborhood for Earth Day.

Earth Day is always celebrated on April 22. The first Earth Day celebrated in the U.S. was in 1970.

On Friday, members of the Erie community and the Erie SeaWolves will clean up some garbage in the streets.

The second-annual International Recycling Group (IRG) Earth Day Community Clean Up kicked off at 9:45 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (560 E. 3rd St.).

Donuts and coffee were provided by Tim Hortons. Families had the opportunity to work alongside the Seawolves.

The plan was to clean up seven to eight square blocks around the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

Organizer Mitch Hecht said he hopes all those who attend will learn how important it is to properly dispose of garbage waste.

“Learning about why recycling is important to reduce some of the trash that we see floating around the neighborhood. So we want to get to a goal where everybody really thinks about how important it is to handle your waste in your trash, very carefully take care of it, and be a good steward of the environment,” said Hecht, IRG Founder and Chairman.

The organizer also said he wants participants to reflect on the trash that they throw away and how they can do better to keep the earth clean.

“Think about what we do with our trash, how we handle it, are we handling it the right way? Think about some of the trash that can actually be recycled more. A lot of this material does not have to go into trash, and unfortunately when it goes to trash, ultimately it can wind up in streets and our parks, and our waters,” Hecht said.

