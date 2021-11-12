Local organization seeking your help to make Perry Square little brighter this holiday season

Erie’s Perry Square will be a little brighter this holiday season. A local organization is seeking your help to make that happen.

The group that brought Erie the giant lighted holiday tree in west Perry Square, now plans to add a bright new feature to east Perry Square.

Perry Square Alliance board president Jeff Lawson announced Friday, a new lighted fountain display atop the historic Edison Fountain will be unveiled and lit at Downtown d’Lights on Friday November 3rd.

The new display is being constructed now by the world famous Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth MI. It will be erected in time for the lighting of the park, by Weiss-Earlly Landscape Design, the local company contracted to decorate and light the park each year.

According to the PSA’s website, the holiday season in the park and the Downtown d’Lights event have become Erie traditions. The Perry Square Alliance has committed each year to bring a new holiday decoration to the park. Two years ago, it was the 30-foot holiday tree. Last year it was adding more lights to the park. This year a custom-made fountain topper.

To fund the project, Lawson said, the Alliance is seeking financial support from the community. While donations large and small are welcome, the PSA has special incentives. Donate at least $100 before November 29th and receive a free commemorative Erie Apparel Rock Glass.

The top donor will be invited to help “flip the switch” to light the new holiday attraction. Donations are being accepted now at www.PerrySquareAlliance.com.

This event will follow the annual lighting of the holiday tree on Friday December 3rd. The Erie Downtown Partnership has a fun evening of events planned for Perry Square that night. Learn more about what’s planned at www.eriedowntown.com/events.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists