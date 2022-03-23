A local organization is maximizing its efforts to implement youth involvement in the community.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie kicked off its annual Global Youth Service Day meeting Wednesday morning by inviting the public to learn more about the event and to get involved.

Youth ages five to 25 will participate in community service that will tie into homelessness, the elderly and the environment.

“It’s important to get the youth involved to know that what they do they can make a difference working in the community. Also to empower them to have the tools to want to go out and do things like this on their own to better serve our community,” said Ashley Taylor, Youth Service Coordinator, Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

The option to participate will also be offered in schools and other organizations.