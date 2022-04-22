A local organization and their supporting agencies gathered on April 22 to spread awareness about disabilities in the Erie community.

Voices for Independence gathered for their sixth year to spread awareness about Disability Awareness Day at the Millcreek Mall. The goal was to provide greater awareness to the Erie community to understand the ever-changing status of disability.

Voices for Independence was joined by 20 other businesses and agencies in the community that provide disability services.

The businesses and agencies have broken barriers by spreading disability awareness in the community and look to continue their mission.

“I just want people to feel like they have a question tomorrow or next week, they should call us, check out our website. If we don’t have it, we can get them connected to someone who does,” said Shona Eaken, CEO of Voices for Independence.

Voices for Independence wants the community to know that disability does not have to be a scary thing. It’s a normal part of the human condition.