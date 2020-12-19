Local organization wraps gifts at the Millcreek Mall free of charge

One local organization is wrapping gifts at the Millcreek Mall free of charge.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie is wrapping gifts at the mall trying to get people into the holiday spirit.

The organization teaches young people how to be a leader and how to be better prepared for the workforce.

Though the gift wrapping is free, the Youth Leadership Institute is accepting donations.

They are raising money for a Youth and Government Convention in Harrisburg.

“Who buy gifts here and don’t want like their relatives to see them or whatever or if they just want to help out and donate to us, we will wrap their gifts for them, even if it is for yourself like just give yourself a present,” said Aliana McCreary, Member of the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

Members of the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie are wrapping gifts at the Millcreek Mall until closing time at midnight tonight.