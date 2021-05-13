Local organizations and clergy members host free food giveaway Saturday at Erie High School

Erie families have the opportunity to put food on the table this weekend. Staff from local organizations and clergy members hosting a free food giveaway.

On Saturday at 11:00 a.m., there will be a free food give away at Erie High School.

Erie’s Public Schools collaborating with Greater Calvary Church, African-American Concerned Clergy, Crockett’s Pick Up and Delivery company and Penn West Industrial Trucks to feed families in the community.

One bishop we spoke to says the return to the classroom provided some relief for many students. This event is one way to continue to help members of the community who need it.

“Many of them are happy to be back because they were not getting a regular meal, they were not eating, they would go to school and have breakfast or go to school and have lunch. Now, they have this food coming into their home that can help supplement the family’s food.” said Bishop Jesse Gavin.

The free food giveaway will take place at Erie High School’s back loading dock on Saturday morning.