As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, half a world away folks are stepping up to help the war torn country.

Erie For Ukraine is a local group helping those suffering in Ukraine.

On March 12. the organization held a donation drive and the turnout was great.

Dozens of people dropped off food, clothing, and medical supplies which will be shipped off to Poland and then transported to Ukraine.

The group said that they are blown away by the support from the Erie community.

“Erie has really stepped up. Like the stuff that’s going here is awesome. We’ve been seeing cars pull up all day,” said Ruth Ribalko, Campaign Manager for Erie For Ukraine.

The campaign manager said that they plan to keep on holding this drive as long as it is needed.

The drives are set to take place on Wednesdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.