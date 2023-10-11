Special education certified teachers have started to become hard to come by. This rings true locally as the Erie School District’s administration’s attention was peaked after hearing an update on their special education services.

These students have specific needs that certified professionals are prepared to help with but it’s hard to provide that support when those candidates are few and far between.

Special education experts are in dire need.

A report presented to the Erie School District’s board on Wednesday showed an increase in enrolled students needing special education by approximately 100 students.

That same report saying the ratio of teachers to special ed students is one to 17, a ratio that some are saying needs to improve.

“I really was surprised by that number, but I double checked with our child accounting and they told us that the overall enrollment in the district is 400 students,” said Dr. Angela Kownacki, director of special education for the Erie School District.

The reason for the enrollment spike?

Kownacki said the closure of Erie Rise Leadership Academy as well as immigrant children entering Erie’s schools with unaddressed issues.

The increased demand has Kownacki asking for the district to open more classrooms and provide more staff to address the demand but manpower is an issue in the special education field everywhere, including the Barber National Institute.

“We are constantly looking for teachers, special ed certified teachers, and we’re looking for therapists who have an interest in working with children with disabilities,” said Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president of the Barber National Institute.

Barber-Carey said it’s something that’s become harder and harder to come by.

“It is expertise that the typical or average speech pathologist, physical therapist or OT might not have,” she said. “We are interviewing weekly. We have contacts with the colleges and universities in the area.”

For example, a special program at Gannon is hoping to fast track students interested students with bachelor degrees to get certified sooner. And despite the shortage, Barber-Carey said Erie is one of the best places to find the help your family needs.

“Erie, Pennsylvania is where you want to live if you have a child or an adult with a disability because that’s where you will get the very best program for him or her,” Barber-Carey went on to say.

Kownacki said special education department is keeping up with demand, offering opportunities and programs to each student in need.