Two agencies teamed up to provide those experiencing homelessness with a warm meal.

The Mercy Center for Women and the Erie City Mission held their annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Mission. This is the third year the organizations have worked together to serve about 200 meals.

Their goal is to serve those in need and encourage others to get involved in community service.

“As we embark upon the thanksgiving and christmas season its wonderful to be able to give back and be a source of happiness to those in the community who might not have the resources they need to get through their everyday struggles. So again partnering and collaborating with the city mission as they welcome their doors to let us in has been a really nice blessing and just a great way to begin the holiday season,” said Jennie Hagerty, executive director, Mercy Center for Women.

Hagerty hopes this event shows that the community is cared for and there are places for them to go during hard times.