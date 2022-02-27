Local organizations held a charity event to help both the ANNA Shelter and one family.

The event is called “Heroes For ANNA.” This is a charity event that is aimed towards raising money and donated items such as cleaning supplies for animals at the ANNA Shelter.

This annual charity has been taking place since 2019.

After a fatal house fire claimed the life of one individual and a dog, workers at the ANNA Shelter were there to lend a helping hand through it all.

The family also wants to raise awareness to how important it is to have working smoke detectors.

“This is a great opportunity not only for the ANNA Shelter and all animal rescue options, but also for the volunteer fire departments. This brings awareness to the dogs and cats in need,” said Cindi Dahlkemper, Event Coordinator for Heroes for ANNA.

Another charity event will be held in October.