Local organizations speak out about new Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court refused to block a Texas abortion law that is re-igniting a national conversation about reproductive rights and civil liberties.

Some local organizations are wondering if other states, including Pennsylvania, will embrace stricter abortion laws.

“If babies after six weeks are protected that would be a step in the right direction,” said Tim Broderick, executive director of People for Life.

Broderick is talking about a law that went into effect Sept. 1st that has tough consequences for anyone involved in an abortion in Texas.

Currently, the Supreme Court forbids states from banning abortion before fetuses can sustain life outside the womb.

“A lot of states have passed these bills that would protect babies after the heartbeat is detectable,” Broderick said. “I could see Pennsylvania doing the same thing.”

One member of a Pennsylvania civil rights group said this kind of legislation could limit personal freedoms.

“We have human rights and we have constitutional rights,” said Kate Koehle, a federal and state policy researcher for Pennsylvania United. “This abortion ban in Texas is an affront to everyone’s constitutional rights, not just women’s.”

Representatives from Pennsylvania United said this law limiting legal abortions will not prevent the procedures from happening. They believe it will stop safe abortions, which can put lives at risk.

Koehle added: “It basically is a complete abortion ban because women don’t even know their pregnant at six weeks, for the most part.

“It’s unthinkable, and we need to fight back because we do not want this to become a model for other states, especially Pennsylvania.”

