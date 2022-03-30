Logistics Plus and other local organizations are teaming up to support those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

This campaign is called Erie United for Ukraine.

Here is more on this ongoing effort to collect donations for Ukrainians.

Local organizations are working to show their support for Ukraine with donations that will soon be shipped overseas.

Several organizations are joining the campaign called Erie United for Ukraine.

The United Way of Erie County is teaming up with the Erie Community Foundation and Logistics Plus to collect and transport donations overseas.

One leader from Logistics Plus who was born in Ukraine said that the company was able to set up operations right after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We’ve set up our own operations in Poland. We’ve set up trucks and we were able to run humanitarian across the Polish boarder into Ukraine and then further almost all the way to the highly effected areas. So it’s been kind of terrific to see and just overwhelmed by the Erie community,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, C.O.O of Logistics Plus.

Yuriy added it’s important that the company is proactive in providing aid to his home country. He said it helps those impacted know they are not alone and that support is available.

“Have the opportunities to receive and that they’re not just forgotten, medical aid, and they’re not just forgotten. It’s not a forgotten conflict, and as it drags on with all the sanctions and all the humanitarian aid, they do feel that the world is helping,” said Ostapyak.

The President of the United Way of Erie said that although their efforts traditionally focus on the local community, she felt it was important to address.

“People are stepping up and knowing that we are part of a global humanity network, and so this is also not only for the short term, the crisis is happening right now, but there are going to be some serious long-term needs,” said Laurie Root, President of United Way of Erie County.

Root said that donations are still needed for those who had to flee their homes.

The president of the Erie Community Foundation said that they wanted to help the community feel confident about their contributions to Ukraine.

“We all feel the devastation of and anxiety about what’s happening in Ukraine, and people want to give. We know that, so we just found a way to facilitate that giving so that donors know their dollars are going to where it is needed,” said Karen Bilowith, President of Erie Community Foundation.

To send a donation to United Way of Erie County in support of their mission for Ukraine, click here.