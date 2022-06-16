The markets are getting worried because the interest rates are going higher.

“As the interest rates go higher, that will hopefully reduce the inflation. That’s the supply and demand. We have a lot more demand right now then we have supply, so they are trying to lower the demand and so we kind of balance out and the cost of goods go down,” said Roland Kljunich, Roland Financial Wealth Management, LLC.

Kljunich added that every time you go to the grocery store or fill up your gas tank, the price is higher. This especially affects those on fixed or lower incomes.

For people investing, they have seen their accounts drop as much as 25% this year. So, they need to look at defensive strategies.

“Maybe having some cash on the side right now in your accounts is a good idea. If you haven’t looked at your 401K statement in a couple months, it might be a really good idea to do that, especially if you plan on retiring in the next couple of years,” Kljunich said.

Officials with the Erie Community Foundation said they are still helping their nonprofits despite the challenges.

“This is a very challenging environment. All of our nonprofits are struggling because things are more expensive, the costs of services are higher. We are still seeing the effects of post-COVID staffing shortages. Yet, the demand for their services and the services they provide is higher than ever,” said Susannah Weis Frigon, Erie Community Foundation.