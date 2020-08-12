Local organizations work to beautify downtown

Parts of downtown Erie are getting a makeover.

Workers made their way to State Street to add fresh mulch around the trees today. This effort is through a collaboration of organizations including the Erie Downtown Partnership and the City of Erie.

But, this is only one way the partnership has looked to help beautify the downtown area. They also began power washing a wall at the Sunoco on 12th and French to prepare it for a mural that will be installed next week.

The mural will feature the long time business owner of Sunoco. This project is also being supported through Erie Arts & Culture.