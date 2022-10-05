A group of parents who lost their court case over the rights of families to decide on wearing masks in schools are appealing that decision.

The case involves both the North East and Millcreek School Districts. An Erie County Court judge ruled that there is precedent that school districts can decide on health issues, like getting shots or wearing masks, when the health of students is involved.

The initial ruling did hold that parents did not have to pay court costs incurred by the districts, which approached $25,000 for Millcreek and North East. There is no word yet on when that appeal will be heard.