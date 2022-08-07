One local church is celebrating 100 years of serving the community.

Saint George Catholic Parish on Peach Street has had a number of activities while celebrating this big milestone.

It all began on June 30 when the parish held a concert.

On Saturday the celebration continued when Bishop Lawrence Persico held mass at 4:30 p.m.

The parish is also making about 300 crosses that are made out of the renovated stained glass windows.

“It’s very humbling for me to be a pastor for the past five and a half years to end out this 100 years, but I’m very much looking forward to serving as pastor beginning the next 100 years. We have been fortunate to do a lot to revitalize the parish. We have done a lot of different ministries we have had a lot of renovation projects,” said Rev. Brian Vossler, Saint George Parish.

They are celebrating the 100th anniversary all year. The celebration will end with a gala at the Ambassador Hotel in April.